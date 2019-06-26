'Body found' at Seaton Carew as police and paramedics called to the scene
Emergency services have been called to the seafront at Seaton Carew on Wednesday, June 26 to reports of a body being found.
By Poppy Kennedy
Wednesday, 26 June, 2019, 11:00
Residents reported seeing police officers and paramedics at The Front, in Seaton Carew, on Wednesday, June 26 at around 7am.
The Mail contacted Cleveland Police for comment, but the force is unable to provide further information at this time.
