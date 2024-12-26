Boxing Day Dip 2024: Here are 30 photos of people taking part in Hartlepool Round Table’s Boxing Day Dip

By Madeleine Raine
Published 26th Dec 2024, 13:08 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2024, 14:15 GMT
This year’s Boxing Day Dip saw scores of people of all ages taking the plunge for Hartlepool Round Table’s Boxing Day Dip.

Many were doing it to raise money for great causes, while others joined in just for the fun of it.

Mail photographer Frank Reid was in the thick of it to capture the occasion.

Scroll on to see if we took your picture.

This group is getting ready to brave the North Sea.

1. Everyone smile

This group is getting ready to brave the North Sea. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sharks are spotted on Seaton Beach.

2. Shark attack

Sharks are spotted on Seaton Beach. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Thumbs up from this little reindeer on Boxing Day.

3. Thumbs up

Thumbs up from this little reindeer on Boxing Day. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Dressed to impress for the Boxing Day Dip.

4. The three musketeers

Dressed to impress for the Boxing Day Dip. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice