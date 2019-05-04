Boy, 10, taken to hospital after impaling foot on nail at Hartlepool house

A boy has had taken to be taken to hospital after impaling his foot on a nail at a house in Hartlepool.

The North East Ambulance Service were called to treat the boy at a property in Dowson Road in the West View area of the town at 5.15pm today.

Paramedics then had to request help from the fire service, with a crew from Stranton station going to the scene.

There, they managed to remove the nail from the boy's foot,.

The boy, who is aged 10, has now been taken to hospital for treatment on his injuries.

Jodie Wood, watch manager at Stranton station, said: "The nail had gone into the bottom the boy's foot.

"We managed to remove the nail and he was then taken to hospital."