Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity match at Goodison Park postponed to later date due to 'unforeseen circumstances'

A fundraising football game set to take place over the bank holiday weekend has been postponed.

The Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity match was due to kick-off on Monday, May 6 at Everton's Goodison Park, raising money for the Foundation set up in the youngster's name, and The People's Place, the football club's campaign supporting mental health.

Bradley Lowery wears the colours of his second-best team Everton. Picture: Bradley Lowery Foundation.

Boxer Tony Bellew and actor Danny Dyer were set to captain the teams, The People's Place XI and Bradley's Boys, with a host of celebrity guests also announced to take up spots on the teams.

A post on the Everton FC official website said: "The Bradley Lowery Celebrity Charity match, originally scheduled for Goodison Park on Monday, May 6, has been postponed until later in 2019.

"A new date for the fixture to raise funds for the Bradley Lowery Foundation and Everton in the Community's People's Place project will be confirmed in due course.

Bradley Lowery on the pitch with Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park in January 2017. Picture: PA.

"Fans who have purchased tickets will receive a full refund and be provided with updates via email relating to the rescheduled date of the fundraising game when information is confirmed.

"The postponement is due to unforeseen circumstances."

The club added that ticket holders should allow between seven and 10 days for refunds to be processed. A new date will be announced in due course for later in the year.

Singer and actor Shayne Ward, Love Island contest Chris Hughes and reality TV star James Argent were among those signed up to take part.

A spokesman for the Bradley Lowery Foundation also confirmed the postponement of the match.

He added: "All the people who had bought tickets or showed an interest via social media, have been informed."

Everton's first celebrity charity match supporting Bradley and the Foundation took place in September 2017, featuring Olly Murs and Line of Duty star Stephen Graham.

The six-year-old lost his fight with neuroblastoma cancer in July 2017, touching hearts across the world with his bravery and cheeky smile.

An avid Sunderland fan, young Bradley picked Everton as his "second-best" team after forging a special bond with the club when they visited his beloved Stadium of Light, where he was acting as mascot.

Bradley went on to make two appearances at Goodison Park before his death.