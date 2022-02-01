'Bradley will be smiling from cheek to cheek' - Bradley Lowery Foundation celebrate Jermain Defoe's return to Sunderland AFC
East Durham’s Bradley Lowery Foundation has welcomed the return of Jermain Defoe to Sunderland AFC.
Four-and-a-half years after his departure for Bournemouth in the aftermath of the club’s relegation from the Premier League, Jermain Defoe has signed a deal with the club until the end of the season.
The 39-year-old striker was revered for his goal scoring efforts during his first spell at the club as well as the emotional bond he forged with Bradley Lowery.
The inspirational young football fan, who was from Blackhall, sadly died in 2017 after a battle with terminal neuroblastoma cancer.
The pair met when Bradley acted as mascot at the Stadium of Light for his beloved Black Cats and their special friendship formed.
“Best mates”, the duo walked out at the Stadium of Light together on numerous occasions and they captured hearts across the world in March 2017 when Bradley led out the Three Lions at Wembley Stadium and Defoe scored on his England return.
Read More
Following Bradley’s death, his family, created a foundation in his name which continues to support families today.
The Trust has now welcomed the return of Jermain to Sunderland AFC.
In a post online, Bradley’s family said: “@iamjermaindefoe to return home to our beloved Sunderland AFC. Bradley will be smiling from cheek to cheek. He’s coming home, he’s coming home, he’s comingggggg. Jermain is coming home!!!”
The post also included a snap of the pair together.
Defoe said: "I have a special bond with the fans here and the club is in a fantastic position to get promoted. I want to be a part of more special times here and I’m looking forward to it.”