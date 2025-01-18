Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An inspirational Hartlepool schoolgirl is raising awareness of a rare bowel disorder that she has lived with since birth.

Eight-year-old Connie Young was born with Hirschsprung's Disease, which can cause severe constipation and sometimes leads to serious bowel infections.

She has undergone more than 30 bouts of surgery – the latest just after Christmas when she was given a new type of stoma to help her remove waste from her body.

Despite the difficult condition and frequent hospital trips, Connie has been keen to share stories of her condition.

Connie Young (8) recovering at home after her latest bout of surgery with her mum Helen and dad David. Picture by FRANK REID

She recently gave a talk to a whole class at Throston Primary School, where she attends, has raised hundreds for the RVI Hospital, in Newcastle, that has cared for her, and launched her own Instagram page.

Mam Helen Young, 40, of Bishop Cuthbert, said: “She’s of the YouTube generation of kids and said ‘When I have my surgery I want to tell people what it’s like’ so me and her dad have been supporting her with that.”

Connie posts daily photos and videos on Instagram at kicking_hirschsprungs_butt16.

It includes her explaining about her new ACE stoma she received on December 27 which enables the bowel to “washout” via a catheter attached to a small opening or stoma in Connie’s tummy.

Connie powering through her latest stay at Newcastle's RVI Hospital.

It is the second form of stoma that Connie has trialled as her family search for the answer to improve her quality of life, alongside the dedicated staff and specialists at the Great North Children's Hospital.

Helen, who is married to David Young, 41, added: “Connie has had different surgeries over time and more and more of her bowel has been taken away.

"Nothing seems to have worked. This is the latest one and we are keeping our fingers crossed it will help her to manage it independently and improve her quality of life.”

Despite her condition, Connie is a typical active girl who “can’t keep still,” adds Helen, and is a keen member of Hartlepool’s Off The Floor aerial skills group.

Connie is trialing an ACE stoma to help manage her Hurschsprung's Disease.

Helen added: “She is really mature, the way she has dealt with it is fantastic. She has been like through all her surgeries to date. I’m really proud of her for wanting to raise awareness about herself and Hirschsprung's Disease more generally.”

For more information about Hirschsprung's Disease, go to www.nhs.uk/conditions/hirschsprungs-disease/