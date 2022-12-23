News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING NEWS: Hartlepool's Church Street closed as 999 services attend incident

Hartlepool’s Church Street has been closed to traffic in both directions following a 999 incident.

By Gavin Ledwith
11 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Dec 2022, 8:16am

Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed in a social media statement at 7.45am on Friday, December 23: “We are currently in attendance at an incident at Church Street Hartlepool.

"This road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Please find alternative routes until further notice. Updates to follow.”

We will bring you further updates when we get them.

Hartlepool's Church Street has been closed on Friday morning.