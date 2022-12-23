BREAKING NEWS: Hartlepool's Church Street closed as 999 services attend incident
Hartlepool’s Church Street has been closed to traffic in both directions following a 999 incident.
Cleveland Fire Brigade confirmed in a social media statement at 7.45am on Friday, December 23: “We are currently in attendance at an incident at Church Street Hartlepool.
"This road will be closed to traffic in both directions. Please find alternative routes until further notice. Updates to follow.”
