Breakthrough Hartlepool musician releases new song as he marks the end of a busy festival season

The record, which follows the journey of two people in love, delivers Michael’s signature catchy rock and it’s full of clattering guitars and a heavy beat-driven melody.

Michael, 25, has said he wrote the song in “one go” after returning from a festival in Belgium and has described it as having a “summer festival feel” to it.

The musician said: “Fallen is a song that I have been sitting on for a while now.

"The song tells the story about two people who have fallen in love and all the trials and tribulations they face along the way, but in the end love conquers all.

"I remember writing it in one go when I came home from a festival in Belgium, which is probably why it has that summer festival feel to it.

"It's been cemented in my live set since it was written so anyone who has seen the live show already might recognize it.”

Fallen is the fourth track Michael has released this year, following Lula, Call My Name and Time.

Michael Gallagher's new song Fallen is out on Friday, September 24.

Recently the artist, who grew up in the Dyke House are of the town, embarked on 700-mile round trip in 48 hours to play at two festivals at the opposite ends of the country: This Is Tomorrow in Newcastle on Friday, September 17, and the famous Isle of Wight Festival the following day.

He also played at this year’s Hartlepool Waterfront Festival where he supported top-billed The Futureheads and will headline his own show at Think Tank in Newcastle in December.

It is part of a three-day tour that month with shows at the Water Rats in London on December 17 and Off The Square in Manchester on December 18.

Michael hasn’t been able to perform in Hartlepool since 2019 although he said a show in his hometown is also planned.

He said: “The last time we played a hometown show was in 2019 at the Town Hall and that was a special night. We’re working on bringing something as special if not more later in the year.”

Tickets are available at https://www.thisfeeling.co.uk/michaelgallagher.

