'Brilliant performance', 'he will come first' and 'did us proud' - what you said about Michael Rice's 2019 Eurovision performance

Michael Rice fans are raving about the Hartlepool singer's performance at Eurovision 2019.

Our social media channels were quickly full of praise from television viewers who watched him sing Bigger Than Us at the contest in Israel.

Angela Scott wrote on our Facebook page: "Was a brill performance. Sincerely hope he does well. Loved the fact his home town got a mention."

Mandy Barnett added: "Brilliant performance Michael, good luck."

Polly Smith forecast: "He will come first I say."

Lesley Simpson said: He was really good,but alot of other great songs as well,hoping he wins but don't think he will

Christine Orley commented: "Michael, you did us proud. Twelve points from me."

Julie Ratcliffe, however, feared: "Bottom. Not because of his outstanding performance but because they all hate us, always have always will. We love you Michael, you were amazing."

Neil M Robinson agreed, saying: "No chance with Brexit going on."

Ending on a high, Karen Walker added: "He was brilliant."

Michael's performance has also attracted celebrity endorsement with television presenter Rylan Clark-Neal tweeting: "He was amazing."