British Heart Foundation's Hartlepool charity fashion shop makes ‘difficult decision’ to close after 30 years

By Madeleine Raine
Published 14th Mar 2025, 17:14 BST
A much-loved charity shop in Hartlepool’s Middleton Grange Shopping Centre is closing its doors to the public this weekend after taking the “difficult decision not to renew the lease”.

The British Heart Foundation fashion shop, based in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, is shuts on Saturday, March 15, after 30 years in business.

According to the nationwide charity, the lease on its Hartlepool fashion shop is ending and, due to a “combination of factors”, the charity decided it would no longer be trading.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Martin Newton, area manager at the British Heart Foundation, said: “It’s crucial to our lifesaving work that all of our shops are profitable to allow us to help as many people as possible who are living with heart and circulatory disease.

The British Heart Foundation fashion shop, based in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, is closing its doors to the public on Saturday, March 15, after 30 years in business.placeholder image
The British Heart Foundation fashion shop, based in Middleton Grange Shopping Centre, Hartlepool, is closing its doors to the public on Saturday, March 15, after 30 years in business.

"A combination of factors meant that sadly this wasn’t the case with our Hartlepool shop, and we took the difficult decision not to renew the lease.

“Our nearby home store, which is also located in Middleton Grange, will be delighted to welcome customers old and new or you can shop online on our eBay store.

"The store is also accepting quality donations of clothing as well as furniture so please consider donating if you can.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"The nearest British Heart Foundation fashion stores are at Billingham and Durham.

“We would like to thank our wonderful staff, volunteers, customers and donors for all their amazing support over the years.”

For more information about the charity and its cause and to donate, see https://www.bhf.org.uk/.

Related topics:British Heart FoundationHartlepoolDurhamBillingham
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice