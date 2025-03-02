Looking for somewhere to try a tasty pie for British Pie Week?Looking for somewhere to try a tasty pie for British Pie Week?
Looking for somewhere to try a tasty pie for British Pie Week?

British Pie Week: 12 of the best places to buy pies in Hartlepool in 2025

By Madeleine Raine
Published 2nd Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
As we enter British Pie Week, what better way to celebrate than by tucking into a delicious pie?

British Pie Week 2025 is taking place from Monday, March 3, until Sunday, March 9.

Deen's Bakery has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 12 reviews.

1. Deen's Bakery, Wynyard Road

Deen's Bakery has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 12 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
The Farm Shop has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 6 reviews.

2. The Farm Shop, Murray Street

The Farm Shop has a 5 out of 5 star rating on Google with 6 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Roy Blyth has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 85 reviews.

3. Roy Blyth, Catcote Road

Roy Blyth has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 85 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Martin W Nowell has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 22 reviews.

4. Martin W Nowell, Elwick Road

Martin W Nowell has a 4.9 out of 5 star rating on Google with 22 reviews. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice