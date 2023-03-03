As British Pie Week approaches, what better way to celebrate than by tucking into a delicious pie.
British Pie Week 2023 is taking place from Monday, March 6, to Sunday, March 12.
Pies have existed since around 2000 BC and have been a staple of British diets since the 12th Century.
Below is a collection of some of the best pie shops as rated on Google Reviews.
Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.
1. 1. Cook's Corner, Church Square
Cook's Corner Cafe is a popular local cafe serving a selection of homemade pies, giving it a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 11 reviews. One customer described it as a "lovely little place", with another saying "you cannot go wrong with a visit."
Photo: Frank Reid
2. 2. Morrell & Sons, York Road
Morrell & Sons is a family run business that opened in 1872 and is famous for its pork pies. It is no surprise then that this shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 81 reviews.
Photo: Frank Reid
3. 3. The Home Bakery, Raby Road
The Home Bakery serves fresh products to all of its customers and has a 5 star rating with 9 reviews by customers who have described it as "great value for money" with "lush pie and peas."
Photo: Frank Reid
4. 4. Deen's Bakery, Wynyard Road
Customers have given Deen's Bakery a 5 star rating for its selection of pies, baked goods and hot and cold sandwiches. One customer said: "I'd rate six stars if I could."
Photo: Frank Reid