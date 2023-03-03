News you can trust since 1877
Clockwise from top left: The Home Bakery; Cook's Corner Cafe; Kinnersley's; and Martin W Nowell.
British Pie Week: Here are 9 of the best places to go for pie according to Google Reviews

As British Pie Week approaches, what better way to celebrate than by tucking into a delicious pie.

By Madeleine Raine
4 minutes ago
Updated 3rd Mar 2023, 10:49am

British Pie Week 2023 is taking place from Monday, March 6, to Sunday, March 12.

Pies have existed since around 2000 BC and have been a staple of British diets since the 12th Century.

Below is a collection of some of the best pie shops as rated on Google Reviews.

Marks can fluctuate over time and the Hartlepool Mail is not in a position to discuss ratings.

1. 1. Cook's Corner, Church Square

Cook's Corner Cafe is a popular local cafe serving a selection of homemade pies, giving it a 4.6 out of 5 star rating on Google with 11 reviews. One customer described it as a "lovely little place", with another saying "you cannot go wrong with a visit."

Photo: Frank Reid

2. 2. Morrell & Sons, York Road

Morrell & Sons is a family run business that opened in 1872 and is famous for its pork pies. It is no surprise then that this shop has a 4.6 out of 5 star rating with 81 reviews.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. 3. The Home Bakery, Raby Road

The Home Bakery serves fresh products to all of its customers and has a 5 star rating with 9 reviews by customers who have described it as "great value for money" with "lush pie and peas."

Photo: Frank Reid

4. 4. Deen's Bakery, Wynyard Road

Customers have given Deen's Bakery a 5 star rating for its selection of pies, baked goods and hot and cold sandwiches. One customer said: "I'd rate six stars if I could."

Photo: Frank Reid

