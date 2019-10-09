Campaigners say gambling should be treated as a public health issue - but what do Mail readers think?
Gambling should be treated as a public health issue, campaigners have said – but do Mail readers agree?
The call came from Stewart Kenny, a founder of bookmaker Paddy Power, and former sports minister Tracey Crouch, who resigned over delays to a crackdown on maximum stakes for fixed-odds betting machines.
They told the BBC programme The Teenage Gamblers that gambling, like alcoholism, smoking or addiction to drugs, "should definitely be a public health issue".
Their comments come as children who are seriously addicted to computer games are to get better access to NHS treatment, including via Skype.
Mr Kenny, who resigned in frustration over the failure of senior management to properly tackle problem gambling, described video games addiction as "a huge problem".
We asked Echo readers if they think gambling should be treated as a public health issue.
The results show 67% of more than 300 readers think it should be while 33% are against the idea.
Here’s what readers had to say:
Peter Smart: “Yep it's the biggest rising addiction in the town.”
Stuart Donley: “It shouldn’t be encouraged. Stop it online as it’s too easy. I’ve been affected by others gambling directly.”
Chris Naylor: “Make all gambling outlets pay for it. They're responsible for it so why should the public pay for it.”
Joanne Allen: “I’ve always said they is no help with gambling . You can get medicines for drugs, alcoholism. Gambling is just sheer willpower.”