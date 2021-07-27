Can you provide a loving home for one of these cute cats and dogs?

Could you provide one of these cats and dogs with a loving home? Read on for further details.

By Gavin Ledwith
Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 2:49 pm
Updated Tuesday, 27th July 2021, 3:52 pm

They are currently at Stray Aid rescue kennels, in Cornforth Lane, Coxhoe, near Durham City, which looks after strays on behalf of local authorities such as Hartlepool Borough Council and Durham County Council Please read our final page for details of how to contact the kennels and for confirmation of what proof of identity must be supplied.

1. Arthur

Arthur is an eight-year-old male neutered lurcher who could possibly live with dogs and children but not cats.

2. Clint

Clint is a nine-year-old male neutered Saluki who could possibly live with dogs and children but not cats.

3. Felix

Felix is a male neutered cat, aged one year and five months, who could possibly live with cats and older children but not dogs.

4. Jake

Jake is a four-year-old male neutered lurcher who could possibly live with dogs and children but not cats.

