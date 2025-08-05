Ten fire engines from across the North East were called to a large Hartlepool fire that took more than 13 hours to extinguish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Fire Brigade were called to Usworth Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before 3pm on Monday, August 4, to reports of a large fire that had broken out at an industrial estate.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene from across the region including Hartlepool, Redcar, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Billingham, Grangetown, Coulby Newham and Thornaby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Firefighters worked through the night to control and extinguish the blaze, which could be seen from various locations across the town, finally getting the call to stop at 4am on Tuesday, August 5.

Ten fire engines were called to a large fire on Usworth Road, in Hartlepool, shortly before 3pm on Monday, August 4. Photo credit Ian Saunders.

Roads in and around the Usworth Road area, including Jutland Road and Ormesby Road, were temporarily closed while emergency services dealt with the incident.

Local residents and businesses were also advised to keep their windows and doors closed.

Cleveland Police told the Hartlepool Mail that they are not currently investigating the incident and that no injuries have been reported.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Fire Brigade said in a statement: “Seven jets, three ground monitors and one jet from the hydraulic platform were in use.

Ten fire engines were called to the scene from across the region including Hartlepool, Redcar, Stockton, Middlesbrough, Billingham, Grangetown, Coulby Newham and Thornaby. Photo credit Denise Murphy.

"Several breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera were used.

"Two units have been severely damaged by fire, and several cars have also been destroyed.”

Two fire engines remain at the scene.

Cleveland Fire Brigade added: “We would still advise people to avoid the area, and if you are a local resident or business, please keep windows and doors closed.”