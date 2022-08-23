Casualty freed from vehicle after becoming trapped following road traffic collision in Hartlepool
A casualty has had to be cut free from their vehicle after becoming trapped following a road traffic collision in Hartlepool.
By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 8:14 pm
The collision took place at around 7pm this evening (August 23) on Brenda Road at the Sydenham Road junction and the road was blocked off while emergency services attended the scene.
Two appliances were deployed from Hartlepool Fire Station after being alerted to the incident at 7.03pm.
A spokeswoman for Cleveland Fire Brigade said: “One person was extricated from the car where they were given first aid and passed into the hands of the Ambulance Service.”
Cleveland Police and the North East Ambulance Service have been contacted and we are awaiting their response.