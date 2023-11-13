News you can trust since 1877
One person has been taken to hospital with injuries after a crash.
By Madeleine Raine
Published 13th Nov 2023, 14:42 GMT
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm on Sunday, November 12.

Two ambulances were dispatched and drivers were delayed as emergency services attended to the scene.

The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement on Monday: “We were called to a road traffic collision yesterday (12 November) on Hart Lane, Hartlepool, at 3.09pm.

"We dispatched two ambulance crews and took one patient to North Tees A&E Hospital."

Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.

