Casualty taken to hospital after Hartlepool crash
One person has been taken to hospital with injuries after a crash.
Emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 3pm on Sunday, November 12.
Two ambulances were dispatched and drivers were delayed as emergency services attended to the scene.
The North East Ambulance Service said in a statement on Monday: “We were called to a road traffic collision yesterday (12 November) on Hart Lane, Hartlepool, at 3.09pm.
"We dispatched two ambulance crews and took one patient to North Tees A&E Hospital."
Cleveland Police have been contacted for further information.