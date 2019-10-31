Catcote Academy headteacher Alan Chapman who died after a short illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family of Mr Chapman have asked for donations to be made to Catcote Academy’s outdoor learning and fitness zone.

Work and fundraising on the £450,000 outdoor learning zone at its Catcote Road site has been progressing for around two years.

An empty field around the size of a football pitch is planned to be transformed and will feature specially designed equipment, an accessible adventure play area, and tracks suitable for wheelchair users.

Following Mr Chapman’s recent death, a memorial garden to him is to be included in the plans.

So far, just over £2,000 has been donated to the project in his memory on a special online fundraising page created by the academy.

Staff, friends and colleagues have been devastated by Mr Chapman’s death on October 15 at the age of 67 following a short illness.

He was nationally recognised for his dedication and commitment to improving the education and opportunities for children and adults with disabilities and special needs.

Catctote Academy said on the JustGiving page: “Alan was recognised nationally for the impact he had on the lives of young people with special educational needs and was relentless in his quest to provide the very best future for all in his care.

“The outdoor learning zone will continue his legacy and provide an exciting, safe and accessible outdoor space that will make a profound difference to the educational achievements, physical, mental and emotional wellbeing of students and the SEND community.”

Mr Chapman was also a beloved husband, father and grandfather.

Catcote Academy said: “Alan made Catcote, Catcote! He was an inspirational and amazing leader who made us laugh every day.

“He was a man with a big heart who cared deeply for the whole Catcote and SEND community.”

Mr Chapman’s funeral will take place on Monday, November 4, at St Hilda’s Church at 11am.

Friends, neighbours and colleagues are welcome.