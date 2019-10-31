Mascot Alice Mouse gives a helping hand to staff at the Alice House Hospice shop in Middleton Grange as it goes live with its Christmas stock. Picture by FRANK REID

The hospice’s nine shops across Hartlepool and East Durham all ‘went live’ on the same day this week with their Christmas displays.

With decorations, trees, lights, ornaments and more, the hospice says it has everything people need to deck their halls, and at a much cheaper price.

And all proceeds will go to providing patients with life-limiting illnesses, and their families, tailored personal care.

Volunteer Jennifer Roberts stocks the shelves with some of the Christmas stock. Picture by FRANK REID

Hospice mascot Alice Mouse helped kickstart the Christmas retail campaign at their store upstairs in Middleton Grange shopping centre.

Karen Witherley, senior retail manager for the hospice, said: “All our shops went live on the same day. Volunteers worked all weekend to get everything ready.

“The stock has been donated throughout the year which comes into our storage area on a weekly basis.

“We have got ornaments, lights, trees; everything that you need to decorate your home at Christmas.

Stock at the Alice House Hospice shop in Middleton Grange. Picture by FRANK REID

“People haven’t got the money to go out and buy new decorations so it is helping everyone.

“And we have got rails and rails of Christmas jumpers. Why not have a look before shopping elsewhere.”

Alice House Hospice has two charity shops in Middleton Grange, plus others at Catcote Road, Wynyard Road, Raby Road, Northgate, Castledene Shopping Centre in Peterlee, Middle Street in Blackhall, and Blackhills Road at Horden.

The hospice, based in Wells Avenue, Hartlepool, must raise £2.5 million a year through the local community and other fundraising activities.

Linda Fraser volunteer at the Alice House Hospice shop in Middleton Grange. Picture by FRANK REID