The event featured inflatable slides, an inflatable obstacle course, carnival games, a dance performance and fairground games.
Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from the Hartlepool school?
1 / 4
The event featured inflatable slides, an inflatable obstacle course, carnival games, a dance performance and fairground games.
Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from the Hartlepool school?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.