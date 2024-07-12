Clavering Fest is an annual activity day held for parents and pupils of the Clavering Primary School community.Clavering Fest is an annual activity day held for parents and pupils of the Clavering Primary School community.
Clavering Fest: 13 photos of parents and pupils enjoying an evening of fun at Hartlepool's Clavering Primary School

By Madeleine Raine
Published 12th Jul 2024, 16:47 BST
Clavering Fest is an annual activity day held for parents and pupils within the Clavering Primary School community.

The event featured inflatable slides, an inflatable obstacle course, carnival games, a dance performance and fairground games.

Do you recognise anyone in these pictures from the Hartlepool school?

Onyx and Lola get creative at Clavering Fest.

1. Getting creative

Onyx and Lola get creative at Clavering Fest. Photo: Frank Reid

Kellyanne's Dance Academy performs in front of children and parents at Clavering Fest.

2. Magnificent performance

Kellyanne's Dance Academy performs in front of children and parents at Clavering Fest. Photo: Frank Reid

Jessica Griffins demonstrates her Taekwondo skills at Clavering Fest.

3. Taekwondo

Jessica Griffins demonstrates her Taekwondo skills at Clavering Fest. Photo: Frank Reid

Miss Leighton does some face painting at Clavering Fest.

4. Face painting

Miss Leighton does some face painting at Clavering Fest. Photo: Frank Reid

