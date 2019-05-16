Cleveland Fire Brigade best in UK for keeping people safe in their homes

Cleveland Fire Brigade has for the second year in a row reduced the number of fires in the home across the brigade area – maintaining its position as the best fire service in the UK at keeping people safe in their homes.

In 2018/19 there were 113 accidental dwelling fires as oppose to 142 in 2017/18 that’s a reduction of 20%, and the brigade’s best year on record.

Cleveland Fire Brigade's chief fire officer is delighted by the authority's performance.

Ian Hayton, the brigade's chief fire officer, said: ‘We are proud to be the best service in England at keeping residents safe in their homes.

"Through the tireless efforts of our firefighters and staff our local communities are 49% less likely to have a fire in the home than anywhere else in England.

"Our prevention work is vital in supporting us to reduce home fires. Every home has been offered a free home fire safety check and almost 60% of the dwellings in Cleveland have received a safety visit. This initiative has received huge support from residents.

"Equally, for those who do need our emergency response services, we also have one of the fastest attendance times to incidents in the UK, so will be on hand quickly.

"This outstanding achievement is testament to our staff’s dedication over the last year and our work with our partners in listening to our communities and taking action to reduce their risks. I would like to take this opportunity to put on record my thanks to all of the Brigade staff for all their hard work.

"However, we are never complacent, and look forward to continuing to drive down the number of fires and emergency incidents even further."

Home Fire Safety Visits ensure homes have working smoke alarms and personnel are also on hand to issue general fire safety advice.

To find out more follow us on social media or visit our website for home safety advice www.clevelandfire.gov.uk