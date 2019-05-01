Cleveland Fire Brigade boss reveals details of injuries after fire engine overturns

Brigade bosses have revealed details of the injuries suffered by three Cleveland firefighters when their fire engine overturned.

Three trio were hurt when the appliance, from Stockton Fire Station, flipped onto its side while on the way to an emergency call in Middlesbrough.

Cleveland Chief Fire Officer Ian Hayton said: "A fire engine from Stockton Community Fire Station on route to an emergency call was involved in an accident at the roundabout at Billingham Bottoms at 09.00 hours last night. No other vehicles were involved.

"On board were five firefighters, two escaped with no injuries while three were treated at University Hospital North Tees. One firefighter sustained a broken wrist, another a broken collar-bone and the third broken ribs.

"All are in a comfortable condition and are being supported by their families and colleagues from the Brigade.

"We are currently undertaking an investigation to determine the cause or causes of this incident.

"We would like to thank Cleveland Police and North East Ambulance Service and our crews for their professionalism and efficiency in dealing with this incident, and extend thanks to the public for their support and good wishes."