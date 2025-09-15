A dedicated taskforce has been set up and parents are being urged to speak to their children as part of a range of measures to tackle a rise in deliberate fires.

Cleveland Fire Brigade statistics show that from April to the end of June this year, firefighters responded to 305 deliberate fires in Hartlepool.

This was an increase of 120 incidents – almost 65% – compared to 185 recorded during the same three-month period in 2024.

An even greater rise was seen in the figures for the whole Cleveland brigade area during the first quarter of 2025/26, which includes Middlesbrough, Redcar and Cleveland and Stockon-on-Tees, as well as Hartlepool.

Cleveland Fire Brigade's headquarters at Endeavour House, Hartlepool.

In total 2,036 deliberate fires were logged, up more than 122% from 916 the previous year.

Brigade bosses stated deliberate fires “remain one of the biggest challenges we face across the region” and stressed they are working closely with police, councils and other partners.

A brigade spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, there has been a rise in deliberate fires across the brigade area over the summer months.

“These fires put lives at risk, destroy local wildlife habitats, and damage much-loved space used by families, walkers, and the wider community.

“Our crews respond to deliberate fires like this far too often. It’s not only dangerous but also deeply disheartening.

"Every deliberately set fire pulls vital resources away from other emergencies where lives may depend on us.”

Fire brigade chiefs said they are also encouraging parents and carers to “know where their children are” and to speak with them about the dangers and serious consequences of setting fires.

They added: “A quick conversation can make a real difference.

“To tackle this issue, we’re working closely with Cleveland Police, local authorities, and other partners, including a dedicated taskforce, to identify those responsible and take appropriate action.”

The call for support comes after Cleveland Fire Brigade launched its annual summer campaign in July focusing on promoting safer neighbourhoods by raising awareness of key seasonal risks and seeking to help reduce deliberate fires.

Brigade bosses stressed anyone with any information regarding an incident of deliberate fire can report it anonymously via FireStoppers by calling 0800 169 5558 or visiting https://forms.theiline.co.uk/firestoppers.