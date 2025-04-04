Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Updates have been released following a second police incident involving a school in 24 hours.

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested at a “residential address” after Cleveland Police received a call from a member of staff at Manor Community Academy, in Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, on Friday morning about “online threats relating to the school”.

Manor, which is part of the Northern Education Trust, has stressed that there have been no incidents at the school on April 4 and that “all students are safe and well”.

Friday’s investigation followed less than 24 hours after Manor placed itself in lockdown on April 3 when teachers were allegedly assaulted after “unauthorised individuals” entered the premises.

Cleveland Police and Manor Community Academy have released updates following a second incident involving the school in 24 hours.

A 15-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were arrested on suspicion of assault and later released on bail while inquiries continue.

Cleveland Police said “officers provided an emergency response and immediately attended the school” on Friday.

They have also confirmed that officers “will remain outside the school and in the area for days to come to make sure we are providing reassurance”.

The boy detained on Friday on suspicion of malicious communications remains in police custody for questioning.

Acting District Commander of Hartlepool Police, Jamie Bell, said: “Police have responded to two incidents at the school over the past two days and I know this will cause great concern to parents who have children in the school, and in the wider community.

“We are working closely with Manor College, The Northern Education Trust and Hartlepool Council to ensure the safety of all staff and pupils at the school remains a priority.

"I would like to thank the staff at Manor College for their co-operation and support during our response to this incident, which enabled us to take swift action.

“Police officers will remain outside the school and in the area for the days to come to make sure we are providing reassurance in the community and supporting the school.

"I would also encourage people to avoid speculating on social media about the incident.”

A school statement on Friday afternoon read: “The academy is working closely with the police to conduct a full review of the incident on Thursday, 3 April, 2025.

"As with all lockdown incidents, the trust will also conduct its own internal review to ensure the ongoing safety of the school community.

“The trust is incredibly proud of students and staff for following the lockdown procedures impeccably which ensured that students were safe at all times.

“Our sincere thanks go to parents, carers and the wider community for the overwhelming number of messages of support we have received.

"We would like to reiterate that our prime concern has always been, and continues to be, the safety of our students and staff.”

Acting District Commander Bell added: "Anyone with information about the incident, or who is concerned for the safety of someone, is urged to speak with the officers in the area or call 101.”