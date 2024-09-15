Cleveland police appeal to help find missing Billingham man
Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.
Adam, of Colsterdale Close, in Billingham, is described as white, around five foot ten inches with dark brown hair and of a stocky build.
He was last seen dressed all in black and carrying a backpack.
PC Lough said: “While we are continuing to search the area, I am encouraging anyone who thinks they may have seen Adam, or know of his whereabouts, to please contact us as soon as possible.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 176551.
