Cleveland police appeal to help find missing Billingham man

By Madeleine Raine
Published 15th Sep 2024, 10:44 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police are appealing to members of the public to help find a missing man from Billingham.

Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.

Adam, of Colsterdale Close, in Billingham, is described as white, around five foot ten inches with dark brown hair and of a stocky build.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was last seen dressed all in black and carrying a backpack.

Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.
Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.

PC Lough said: “While we are continuing to search the area, I am encouraging anyone who thinks they may have seen Adam, or know of his whereabouts, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 176551.

Related topics:BillinghamCleveland Police

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice