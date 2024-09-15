Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Police are appealing to members of the public to help find a missing man from Billingham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.

Adam, of Colsterdale Close, in Billingham, is described as white, around five foot ten inches with dark brown hair and of a stocky build.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was last seen dressed all in black and carrying a backpack.

Adam Garside, 24, was last seen on Rievaulx Avenue, in Billingham, at approximately 4.15am on Monday, September 9.

PC Lough said: “While we are continuing to search the area, I am encouraging anyone who thinks they may have seen Adam, or know of his whereabouts, to please contact us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 176551.