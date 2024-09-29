Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are appealing to help find a missing Hartlepool man and have concerns for his safety.

David Lawson, 58, was last seen in the Hartlepool area on Friday, September 27.

He is described as a white man with short grey hair and is six feet tall.

David was last seen wearing blue jeans, a blue t-shirt, a green bomber jacket and white/light grey trainers.

Officers are concerned for his safety and are asking for anyone who sees him or who has information to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number 186920.