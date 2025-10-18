Cleveland Police appeal to trace relatives following death of man at Hartlepool guest house
Police have issued an appeal to trace relatives of a man who died at a guest house.
They stress there are “no suspicious circumstances” surrounding the death of Paul Dixon, 57, following his death at Sea View Guest House, at The Green, in Seaton Carew, earlier this week.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “The coroner is seeking relatives of Paul Dixon, from Hartlepool, who passed away aged 57 whilst at Sea View Guest House, in Hartlepool, on Thursday, 16th October.
“There are no suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.
“Relatives are asked to contact the Coroner’s Office on (01642) 729350.”