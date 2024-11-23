Cleveland Police are 'urgently appealing' for help to trace missing Hartlepool man Michael Preston
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Officers are urgently appealing for help to trace missing 45-year-old Michael Preston from Hartlepool.
"Michael was last seen at around 7.00pm on Thursday, 21st November, 2024, behind the Premier Inn, on Marina Way, in Hartlepool.
“He was last seen wearing a green fishing suit, a black head scarf and a head lamp and he’s believed to be on a black bike.
"Officers are concerned for Michael’s welfare and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 222810.”
