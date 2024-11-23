Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police are “urgently” appealing for help to trace a missing Hartlepool man.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Officers are urgently appealing for help to trace missing 45-year-old Michael Preston from Hartlepool.

"Michael was last seen at around 7.00pm on Thursday, 21st November, 2024, behind the Premier Inn, on Marina Way, in Hartlepool.

“He was last seen wearing a green fishing suit, a black head scarf and a head lamp and he’s believed to be on a black bike.

Cleveland Police have made an urgent appeal for help in tracing missing Hartlepool man Michael Preston.

"Officers are concerned for Michael’s welfare and are urging anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact us on 101, quoting reference number 222810.”