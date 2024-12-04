Cleveland Police carry out spot checks on dozens of A179 Hartlepool motorists as part of Operation Limit festive crackdown on drink driving
While the December 1 launch of Operation Limit resulted in two Hartlepool motorists facing drink drive charges within hours, the outcome was different 24 hours later.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Officers carried out early morning checks on commuters on the A179 on Monday, 2nd December, at the start of Operation Limit to tackle those driving under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
“The weather was cold and wet, and thankfully none of the 31 drivers in the vehicles stopped were over the limit. In fact 30 of those tested blew 0 on the breath test.
“These checks will be carried out throughout December and into the new year.
"So please don’t get behind the wheel if you have been drinking the night before. It’s not worth the risk.”