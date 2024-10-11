Cleveland Police cordon off Hartlepool's Eskdale Road after car ploughs into home and remains lodged inside

By Madeleine Raine
Published 11th Oct 2024, 11:26 BST
Updated 11th Oct 2024, 11:55 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Police have cordoned off part of a main road after a car apparently ploughed into a home late last night.

Offers arrived at a home on Eskdale Road, in Hartlepool, at around 12.40am on Friday, October 11, following reports that a blue Audi had crashed into the house.

The car is still lodged inside the property on Friday morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Fortunately, no one was injured and the residents of the property are staying at alternative accommodation.

A car is lodged inside a house in Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, following an incident late on Thursday night.A car is lodged inside a house in Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, following an incident late on Thursday night.
A car is lodged inside a house in Eskdale Road, Hartlepool, following an incident late on Thursday night.

“Two neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution whilst the scene was made safe and those residents have now returned to their homes.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade said two of their fire engines attended the incident at 12.41am after reports that a car had driven into the house.

They left the scene at just before 2pm.

Cleveland Police added: “Inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the occupants of the vehicle and officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 195039.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Police have cordoned off an area off Brierton Lane after a car ploughed into a Hartlepool home at around midnight on Thursday, October 10.Police have cordoned off an area off Brierton Lane after a car ploughed into a Hartlepool home at around midnight on Thursday, October 10.
Police have cordoned off an area off Brierton Lane after a car ploughed into a Hartlepool home at around midnight on Thursday, October 10.

“If anyone has any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, this can be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-vehicle-collides-with-house-in-hartlepool.”

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice