Cleveland Police cordon off Hartlepool's Eskdale Road after car ploughs into home and remains lodged inside
Offers arrived at a home on Eskdale Road, in Hartlepool, at around 12.40am on Friday, October 11, following reports that a blue Audi had crashed into the house.
The car is still lodged inside the property on Friday morning.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Police said: “Fortunately, no one was injured and the residents of the property are staying at alternative accommodation.
“Two neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution whilst the scene was made safe and those residents have now returned to their homes.”
Cleveland Fire Brigade said two of their fire engines attended the incident at 12.41am after reports that a car had driven into the house.
They left the scene at just before 2pm.
Cleveland Police added: “Inquiries are currently ongoing to locate the occupants of the vehicle and officers are appealing for anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference number 195039.
“If anyone has any relevant CCTV or dash cam footage, this can be uploaded here: https://unitedkingdom1cpp-portal.digital-policing.co.uk/cleveland/appeal/appeal-after-vehicle-collides-with-house-in-hartlepool.”