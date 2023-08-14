The blaze at Brougham Primary School, in Brougham Terrace, Hartlepool, on Sunday night caused fire and smoke damage to its nursery department.

The remainder of the school buildings also suffered light smoke damage.

Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

Brougham Primary School suffered a blaze at the weekend.

Leaders at Brougham Primary, which is currently closed for the school holidays, have said they are devastated at the fire but have pledged not to let it affect children’s education.

Headteacher Sarah Greenan said: “We are devastated to learn of the fire and smoke damage to our school nursery.

“We are awaiting the results of the investigation by the Fire Brigade and the Police and we need to assess the full extent of the damage.

“Moving forward, we will ensure, however, that there is no adverse impact on our children’s education.

Brougham Primary School's nursery was damaged in the fire.

“We will also ensure that parents/carers, children and staff are kept fully informed at every step of the way.”

Firefighters were alerted at 9.45pm on Sunday, August 13, and remained at the site until just after midnight.

The fire service returned on Monday morning along with police.

A Cleveland Police spokesperson said: “We are currently investigating a fire at the primary school and enquiries are ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.”

Cleveland Fire Brigade’s incidents’ log said the nursery suffered 10% fire damage and 100% smoke damage.

Three crews attended from Hartlepool and Billingham stations.

Brougham is one of eight primary schools across Teesside under the umbrella of Ad Astra Academy Trust.

The nursery accommodates 30 children between the ages of two and four.

Andy Brown OBE, Ad Astra’s Chief Operating Officer, added: “We will support the school in every way we can to ensure that the excellent nursery provision at Brougham continues when the school re-opens after the summer break.”