Cleveland Police plea to trace missing Hartlepool teenager Nicole Fleetham
Police have appealed for information to help them trace a missing teenager.
Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Police in Hartlepool are looking for missing Nicole Fleetham, 17 years old.
“Nicole is around 5ft 1in tall, last seen wearing a matching pair of peach cycling shorts and crop top with black Balenciaga sock trainers.
“If you have seen Nicole or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number CVP-23-096525.”