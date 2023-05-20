News you can trust since 1877
Cleveland Police plea to trace missing Hartlepool teenager Nicole Fleetham

Police have appealed for information to help them trace a missing teenager.

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 20th May 2023, 10:00 BST- 1 min read

Cleveland Police said in a statement on Saturday morning: “Police in Hartlepool are looking for missing Nicole Fleetham, 17 years old.

“Nicole is around 5ft 1in tall, last seen wearing a matching pair of peach cycling shorts and crop top with black Balenciaga sock trainers.

“If you have seen Nicole or have information on her whereabouts, please contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting reference number CVP-23-096525.”

Police have made an appeal for information to help them trace missing teenager Nicole Fleetham.
