A man was taken into the care of police after he was spotted in the sea off Hartlepool

Hartlepool Coastguard Rescue Team was joined by their colleagues from Seaham as they were alerted to a report that a man had been seen in the water.

The incident centred on an areas around the Headland.

The teams were stood down when they were given an update that the man was in the care of police.

The callout happened at 3.14am today.