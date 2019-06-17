Collabro to perform at Durham Cathedral as historic site aims to host more gigs

Britain’s Got Talent winners Collabro have announced they will perform at Durham Cathedral as the World Heritage Site aims to host more gigs.

West End star Luke Bayer, who is fresh from appearing in smash hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, will also be performing in Live at the Cathedral.

It’s hoped the gig, which takes place on November 1, will be the first in a series of Live at the Cathedral events, which are being staged by Stelliferous Ltd in association with United Talent Agency.

Since winning Britain’s Got Talent in 2014, the band, who are famed for their renditions of musical theatre classics, have had a Number 1 debut album and a sell-out 52 date nationwide tour.

For Collabro band member Jamie Lambert, from Rickleton in Washington, the homecoming concert is extra special,

“It's going to be absolutely amazing singing the kind of music that we perform in the beautiful setting of Durham Cathedral. Having grown up nearby in Washington, I have sang on multiple occasions at the Cathedral and can't wait to return to headline as Collabro. It's going to be such a special concert and we are thrilled to be supported by our friend Luke Bayer.”

The Very Reverend, Dean of Durham, Andrew Tremlett, said: “As a place of worship, welcome and hospitality, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site, Durham Cathedral has always garnered the attention of musical acts, owing to the sheer grandeur and beauty of the building.

“We are delighted to play host to the fabulous musical theatre group, Collabro, when they perform Live at the Cathedral this November. We look forward to hearing their harmonious voices filling our magnificent Norman Nave.”

The night will include an interval pop-up bar area with VIP tickets offering premium seating at the front, complimentary VIP passes and lanyard, a commemorative brochure and a meet and greet photo opportunity with the stars of the show.

*Tickets for the performance at Durham Cathedral on November 1, 2019 are on sale now with general admission tickets from £27 + fees and VIP packages from £70 + fees. Tickets are available from www.liveatthecathedral.com or 0844 888 999.