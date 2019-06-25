Concern for missing man last seen in Hartlepool - can you help?

Police officers in Hartlepool have launched an appeal to find a missing man, last seen in the town.

By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 12:22
Concern for Neil Jorgeson, who was last seen in Hartlepool.

Officers are concerned for the welfare of 47-year old Neil Jorgeson.

He was last seen around 4pm on Sunday, June 23, in Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

He has a silver Toyota Avensis, with a roof rack. The vehicle registration is FM06 KGA.

Cleveland Police has asked anyone with information to call 101, quoting reference 106070.