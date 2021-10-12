Concern for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man with Sunderland links
Police are looking for a missing 52-year-old man.
Tuesday, 12th October 2021, 5:33 pm
Glenn Stoddart was last seen in the Hartlepool area on Friday evening, October 8.
Glenn is described as white, 5ft 11in tall, with brown hair, which is possibly greying.
It is believed he has links to the Sunderland and Bishop Auckland areas as well.
Cleveland Police have said that officers are concerned for Glenn’s welfare.
Anyone who may have seen him, or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 172557.