Concerns grow for missing Hartlepool man Martin Richardson as Cleveland Police launch ‘urgent’ appeal

Concerns are growing for the welfare of a man who has gone missing from the town.

By Neil Fatkin
Tuesday, 23rd August 2022, 4:45 pm

Cleveland Police are “urgently” appealing to trace 30-year-old Martin Richardson from Hartlepool, who was last seen in the Raby Road area of the town at around 12.30pm today, August 23.

He is described as a white male, medium build, around 5ft 8in tall, bald and has a hearing aid.

At the time he went missing Martin was wearing a black hoodie, grey joggers and red trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Martin is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 149707.

