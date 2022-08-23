Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cleveland Police are “urgently” appealing to trace 30-year-old Martin Richardson from Hartlepool, who was last seen in the Raby Road area of the town at around 12.30pm today, August 23.

He is described as a white male, medium build, around 5ft 8in tall, bald and has a hearing aid.

At the time he went missing Martin was wearing a black hoodie, grey joggers and red trainers.

Anyone who may have seen Martin is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101, quoting incident number 149707.