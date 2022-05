The 18-year-old was last seen in the Low Grange Avenue area of the town at around 7.10pm on Saturday, May 27.

A statement from Cleveland Police said: “He is tall, of slim build and with short, blonde hair. He is believed to be wearing a tracksuit and may be riding a dark grey pedal bike.

Anyone who may have seen Michael or anyone who may know of his whereabouts is asked to call Cleveland Police as a matter of urgency on 101, quoting reference SE22090982.”

