Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man David Lancaster as Cleveland Police appeal for help to locate him
Concerns are growing for the welfare of a Hartlepool man who has been reported missing.
By Neil Fatkin
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 9:57 am
Updated
Saturday, 24th September 2022, 10:03 am
David Lancaster, 41, was last seen in the town the “early hours” of Saturday, September 24.
He is described as 6ft 1in tall with dark hair. David was last seen wearing a black Berghaus jacket, blue jeans and Nike Air Vapormax trainers.
A statement from Cleveland Police said: “If you have seen David or have information on his whereabouts please contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number, quoting reference 171398.”