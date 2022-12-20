News you can trust since 1877
Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells

Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells as Cleveland Police appeal for help to locate him.

By Neil Fatkin
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Robert, 56, was last seen in the Dryden Road area of the town earlier today (Tuesday, December 20) and Cleveland Police are now appealing for help to locate him.

It’s believed he is wearing a black jacket and blue jeans that Robert “walks slowly with a slight limp”.

A police statement said: “Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number if you have seen Robert or if you know his current whereabouts. Please quote reference 228260.”

Cleveland Police are appealing for help to locate missing man Robert Wells.
Cleveland PoliceHartlepool