Concerns grow for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells
Concerns are growing for the welfare of missing Hartlepool man Robert Wells as Cleveland Police appeal for help to locate him.
Robert, 56, was last seen in the Dryden Road area of the town earlier today (Tuesday, December 20) and Cleveland Police are now appealing for help to locate him.
It’s believed he is wearing a black jacket and blue jeans that Robert “walks slowly with a slight limp”.
A police statement said: “Please contact Cleveland Police on the 101 number if you have seen Robert or if you know his current whereabouts. Please quote reference 228260.”