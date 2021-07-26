'Could he tell a story' - radio celeb recalls comedian Tom O'Connor's visit to Hartlepool

Comedian and television host O’Connor, who died earlier this month at the age of 81, performed at Hartlepool’s Borough Hall in May 1988 in a show organised by Paul “Goffy” Gough.

Goffy, currently a BBC Radio Tees presenter, said: “It was a fantastic night and I learned so much from him.

"He was one of those who did his homework and rang you in advance to find out more about the town and, of course, the monkey legend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From left, Paul Gough and Tom O'Connor during the latter's appearance at a variety night in Hartlepool in 1988.

"He also found time at the end to have his picture taken and to sign autographs.

"He used to be a teacher and you could tell by the way he could use observational humour to tell a story and hold the audience’s attention.”

Name That Tune ITV game show host O’Connor was among a number of famous acts who Goffy persuaded to appear at the Borough Hall around the same period.

The list – which included comic legend Bob Monkhouse, singer Joe Longthorne and soul band The Real Thing – was largely inspired by Paul’s mother, the late Bridget Gough, after she questioned why big names rarely played Hartlepool.

Bridget Gough, centre, is pictured with son Paul, third from right, and soul group The Real Thing.

Goffy recalls: “I think it was just after he started presenting Crosswits on television and one day she said she would love to see him play in Hartlepool.

"It got me thinking about how Hartlepool had its pubs and its nightclubs, alright, but it didn’t perhaps have much for the next generation up to go out for.

“Not only did she get to see these acts, but she got to meet some of them as well.”

Assisted by Alastair Rae at Hartlepool Borough Council, Goffy was able to book the Borough Hall and began to attract household names.

He added: “The first was Bob Monkhouse and that was the clincher. Once you got him and could say to the others that he had come to town then it was a lot easier.

"Up until then the problem was that people were heading out of town to the Sunderland Empire to see big names.

"So it was good to see everyone enjoying themselves on packed nights here in Hartlepool.”

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.