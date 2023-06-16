The battling siblings – who were the most premature set of twins in the country to survive – are now celebrating turning 11.

It is an incredible milestone for the happy brothers who doctors predicted would not live through the night after being born 17 weeks early in 2012.

Archie weighed just 1lb 4oz and Harley only 1lb 6oz.

Twins Archie and Harley Garthwaite are celebrating turning 11 after being born 17 weeks premature. Picture by FRANK REID

But against the odds – and numerous health battles – they went on to not only survive but thrive and are now looking forward to starting “big school” in September.

Proud mam Hayley Swinbourne told the Mail: “I call them the lions because they are as strong as lions.”

She reflected on how far they have come since the harrowing night the boys were born.

“It was dreadful,” said Hayley. "I was 22 weeks and five days, the hospital was saying ‘they can’t come now, they’re too little, they won’t survive’.

Hayley Swinbourne. Picture by FRANK REID

"I pleaded ‘please they’re my first, do all you can’.”

Hayley, 30, of Bishop Cuthbert, added: “The doctors said ‘they won’t make it through the night’ but the day after they were still here and the day after that.

"Now they’re 11 and getting ready to start big school. It’s just crazy to think they’re still here to tell the tale.

"They’re thriving.”

Flashback to 2012 Billy Garthwaite and Hayley cradle twins Archie (left) and Harley.

But was far from plain sailing for the twins and parents Hayley (nee Kennedy) and dad Billy Garthwaite.

At just one week old Archie and Harley underwent open heart surgery at Newcastle’s Freeman hospital.

They have both also had laser eye surgery while Archie has cerebral palsy and uses a wheelchair.

He also had to have part of his bowel removed and in 2018 he received a new hip.

The twins aged one.

Then last year Archie’s appendix almost burst. Hayley said: “He said he had a bad side and the next thing he was getting blue lighted to the RVI in Newcastle.

"It was really, really scary. I was told to prepare for the worst.”

While recovering, he contracted chronic pneumonia and spent a short while in intensive care.

But Archie, who never complains, once again pulled through.

"I just look at them and think they’re like cats,” added Hayley. “They’re just so lucky.”

Despite being twins, the boys’ birthdays are on different days.

Archie, a huge Hartlepool United fan, turned 11 on Tuesday having being born at 9.45pm.

And Manchester City fan Harley, who arrived around three hours later, celebrated his big day on Wednesday.

Hayley, who now has a new partner Jonathan and is also mum to Albie Swinbourne, five, added: “Whenever I’m busy with Archie, Harley gets me through the day. He’s got a heart of gold and is always there to comfort you.

"He’s fantastic.”

The Mail has followed the boys, who attend Grange Primary School, over the years since they were born.

In 2016, Archie and Harley won the Child of Courage title in the Mail-backed Best of Hartlepool Awards.

And in 2015, we reported how quick-thinking Harley, then aged three, received a bravery award from the ambulance service for alerting his family when Hayley, who has epilepsy, had a fit at home.