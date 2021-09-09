ndated handout photo issued by Channel 4 of Nikita Jasmine, 26, one of the contestants of the latest series of Married At First Sight UK. Jasmine has been asked to leave the show after "breaching" the "agreed code of conduct on behaviour". Issue date: Wednesday September 8, 2021. PA Photo. See PA story SHOWBIZ MAFS.

Nikita Jasmine, 26, from Co Durham, was paired up with business development manager Ant Poole, 28, from Manchester, as part of the E4 series, which sees strangers get married having never met each other before saying “I do”.

But after "a situation escalated off camera", the model and sales worker was asked to leave the show following an aggressive outburst.

Channel 4 say that Nikita, who is friends with Geordie Shore stars Chloe Ferry and Sophie Kasaei, had “breached” the “agreed code of conduct on behaviour”.

Pictured: Nikita on her way to get married.

The couple had enjoyed a honeymoon in Mexico before returning home, with the incident taking place during filming of an episode featuring a dinner marking the next stage of the show, the couples moving in together.

A statement from the show said: “The wellbeing of cast and crew is our utmost priority at all times throughout production and beyond.

“During filming, a situation escalated off camera and Nikita displayed a level of aggression that was unacceptable and breached our agreed code of conduct on behaviour. As a result, she was asked to leave the experiment.

Pictured: Ant and Nikita on their wedding day.

“All involved have been offered support and Nikita has since apologised and resolved the situation with those involved.”

The show follows the successful Australian series, with couples making a “lifelong commitment” to each other at a ceremony that mimicks a wedding, rather than it being a legal marriage.

Married At First Sight UK airs Monday to Thursday nights at 9pm on E4.

