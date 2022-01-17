The tenth anniversary of Miles For Men’s 5k run will be held on Sunday, July 31, 2022.

It will take place from the Seaton Carew Clock Tower and registration is open now.

The first Miles For Men fun run held in 2012 along the Hartlepool promenade attracted 1,000 runners and raised more than £40,000 for Cancer Research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The last Miles for Men run to be held before the pandemic in 2019.

It was started by the charity's founder Michael Day, who came up with the idea of a sponsored run for men to remember his dad Michael senior who died aged 68 after a one-year battle with throat cancer.

Over the years, the run was opened up to men, women and children, and the charity has branched out to support everyone from terminally ill young people to those needing food donations during lockdown.

In the last decade Miles For Men has donated more than £565,000 to worthy causes.

Covid put paid to the run going ahead for the last two years, but Micky said of this year’s return: “We want to get that buzz factor back.”

Organisers are hoping 2022 will be their biggest event yet.

The price to enter the run is £10 plus £1.37 registration fee for all adults, £7.50 plus £1.18 for children aged over four, and free for seniors and youngsters under four.

To register go to the Miles For Men-Walk For Women Fun-Run page at eventbrite.co.uk

Miles for Men and Walk For Women are also seeking ongoing corporate sponsorship for events and fundraising activities.

Support your Mail and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest on Pools and new puzzles every day. With a digital subscription, you can see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.