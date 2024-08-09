Delving into the Hartlepool Mail archives to show the people and places of the Central Estate

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 9th Aug 2024, 14:32 GMT
Updated 9th Aug 2024, 14:32 GMT
Hartlepool’s Central Estate has been home to generations of people and seen numerous changes.

Here we look back at some of the pictures capturing the life and buildings of the estate over the years.

Scenes from Hartleool's Central Estate as covered by the Mail over the years.

1. MixCollage-09-Aug-2024-11-38-AM-9621.jpg

Scenes from Hartleool's Central Estate as covered by the Mail over the years. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Following the death of the Queen in September 2022, Emily Birbeck aged five from the Central Estate laid flowers in Victory Square. Picture by FRANK REID

2. Sad day

Following the death of the Queen in September 2022, Emily Birbeck aged five from the Central Estate laid flowers in Victory Square. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
A view from the sky of the Central Estate including Viscount Close, the Bakers Mead estate, Sure Start centre and white roof of the Phoenix Centre.

3. View from the air

A view from the sky of the Central Estate including Viscount Close, the Bakers Mead estate, Sure Start centre and white roof of the Phoenix Centre. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond pictured with Central Estate management chairman Ted Lee and Dave Turton(right) of Cleveland Fire Brigade.

4. Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond pictured with Central Estate management chairman Ted Lee and Dave Turton(right) of Cleveland Fire Brigade.

Hartlepool Mayor Stuart Drummond pictured with Central Estate management chairman Ted Lee and Dave Turton(right) of Cleveland Fire Brigade. Photo: Mail

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Hartlepool Mail
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice