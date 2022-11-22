An explosion will bring down the blast furnace, which is visible from Seaton Carew, early on Wednesday morning, November 23.

It is scheduled to happen at around 9am and will include demolition of the Casting Houses, Dust Catcher, Charge Conveyors, and the Blast Furnace.

It will mark an important change for the skyline which it has dominated for more than four decades.

Redcar Blast Furnace as seen from The Green at Seaton Carew following other recent demolitions. Picture by FRANK REID

Standing 365ft tall, the Redcar Blast Furnace was ranked the second largest of its kind in Europe and produced 3.6million tonnes of iron a year.

It closed in 2015 in a devastating blow to the region’s steel industry.

The site and nearby land is now earmarked for a £1.5 billion BP-led Net Zero Teesside project.

Wednesday’s demolition will be signalled by a horn which will sound for 10 seconds approximately five to six minutes beforehand.

Another will sound 20 seconds before 175kg of explosives are set off, with the demolition itself due to be over in between just five to 10 seconds.

The structures are set to fall in a roughly westerly direction away from the coast.

People wishing to watch it are asked to do so from a safe distance and there is a warning of dust of being blown over South Gare afterwards.

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “The Redcar Blast Furnace has marked our skyline for decades – and it will be an emotional day when it comes down.

“But, from the ashes of the past, we are building a green future at Teesworks.

“This has been one of the biggest, most complex, and condensed demolition projects ever to take place in the UK. We’re accelerating our plans to make the land investor-ready as soon as possible to take advantage of all the opportunities our status as a Freeport brings.

“I know this is a highly emotive subject for many – but they should rest assured that the Teesworks Heritage Taskforce has been doing a brilliant job of making sure the site’s past will never be forgotten."