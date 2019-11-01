Matthew Luther struggled with his weight for years and suffered from a long list of ailments and health problems including dangerously high blood pressure, constant heartburn and joint pain.

The turning point came last year when he was found to be borderline diabetic.

Matthew, 25, said: “With the growing list of health issues affecting my day to day life I knew I couldn’t carry on with my current diet and I knew something had to change, I wanted to do more with my life instead of falling into a unhealthy routine where I was eating too many takeaways and spending too much time in front of the TV.”

Matthew threw himself into exercise winning many Body Magic Awards with Slimming World.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At the start of the year he joined Slimming World and lost 8lb in his first week.

After following its healthy eating plan and taking up regular exercise Matthew went from 21st 9lb to 15st 8lb.

Now, he is set to help other people change their lives by becoming Hartlepool’s second male Slimming World consultant.

Looking back Matthew said: “It was a slightly daunting thought as a young male in a relatively female orientated group.

Matthew Luther before and after joining Slimming World

“I quickly grew in confidence and threw myself into the group activities sharing success and helping people through difficult times.”

Matthew, a compliance lead at GlaxoSmithKline in Barnard Castle, embraced exercise winning Slimming World’s Body Magic Awards and his confidence skyrocketed.

He takes part in a multitude of weekly fitness classes and has taken up swimming again.

He added: “There have been so benefits my health ailments have disappeared I am no longer pre-diabetic and my blood pressure is right in the centre of normal I also never experience joint pain and haven’t had heartburn since the day I joined.”

Matthew’s group will be held at St Aidan’s C of E Memorial School, Loyalty Road, at 5.30pm-7.30pm from Thursday, November 14.