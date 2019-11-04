Jade Walton.

Office worker Jade, 22, was picked out of 30 contestants by health and safety worker Lee from County Durham on last week’s episode.

The show’s catchphrase is ‘no likey, no lighty’, as contestants choose to keep their light on or off to show if they want to go on a date with the person.

On Saturday night, viewers saw Jade and Lee go on their date on the Isle of Fernando’s which is actually on the northern coast of Tenerife.

Jade Walton (centre) chats to Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness.

She had been Lee’s initial first choice girl known on the show as ‘love at first light’.

The couple got to know each other better over champagne on a yacht before taking a dip in the sea together.

Jade told him she was surprised to have been selected and Lee joked he thought he was taking a chance because Jade ‘looks like trouble’.

The pair were shown jumping from the boat into the sea numerous times for the cameras despite Jade not being too keen on the experience.

Jade and the rest of the flirty 30 with Take Me Out host Paddy McGuinness.

At the end she said: “I do want to say thank you for choosing me because I’ve had a good date.”

When asked if it was ‘likey’ or ‘no likey’ Jade said: “Likey because I thought we got on quite well. There was a little spark and a connection.”

Lee added he thought the date had been ‘lovely’ and said: “I would really like to see her again.”

Jade, from the Fens, was chosen to be on the show out of 20,000 applicants and auditioned in Newcastle.

She was part of the ‘flirty 30’ of girls who made up the panel on the first episode of the new series which is filmed in Maidstone, Kent.