Did you see the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool on latest episode of Victoria?

Museum bosses are hoping for a boost after Hartlepool was once again seen in the regal ITV drama Victoria.

Millions of viewers watched scenes filmed at The National Museum of the Royal Navy in town on Sunday night.

Actor Tom Hughes who plays Prince Albert on set at the National Museum of the Royal Navy Hartlepool for filming of Victoria.

Jenna Coleman who plays Queen Victoria and actor Tom Hughes who plays her husband Prince Albert were seen on the quayside in scenes filmed last year.

In the latest episode which aired on Easter Sunday, the Hartlepool attraction doubled for Ireland.

During the episode, the museum wrote on Facebook: “Are You Watching Victoria on ITV1?

“Spoiler Alert! Their arrival wasn’t filmed in Ireland but here in Hartlepool on the Historic Quayside and HMS Trincomalee.”

The episode also featured Lewis actor Lawrence Fox.

The third series of Victoria is set in 1848 and sees the Queen under pressure from the government to leave London for her own safety, amid fears of revolution and unrest in London.

Museum chiefs hope the exposure will help generate interest in the museum and a boost in visitors.

Jacquie Shaw, PR Manager for the National Museum of the Royal Navy, said: “The value of film tourism is well known.

“We have built up a very good relationship with the Victoria team; I think this is the second or third time they have been to film so it’s great for us.

“It adds a a bit of intrigue.

“What we find as a museum is often when we establish they come back for other opportunities as well.”

She added: “We are looking forward to a buoyant season. We are putting some investment in the site including a new play area.”

The museum’s quayside and HMS Trincomalee was also seen in the last series of Victoria when Coleman’s character boarded a ship waved off by scores of her subjects.

And Jacquie confirmed the museum will be making an appearance in another upcoming television programme but is staying tight-lipped at this stage as to what it is.

But it is believed it is Gentleman Jack, a new eight-part BBC drama starring BAFTA award winner Suranne Jones.

Actors in period costume were seen at the museum in October when filming was taking place.

Jones plays 19th Century entrepreneur and landowner Anne Lister who challenged the men of the time.

An air date for the series has not yet been announced.