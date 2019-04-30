'Do Hartlepool proud' - community backs town's Eurovision star Michael Rice ahead of contest next month

The Hartlepool community has rallied around singer Michael Rice as he prepares to represent the UK at this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

Twenty-one-year-old Michael will perform in Tel Aviv next month as part of the contest, which is now in its 64th year.

Finding fame in 2018 on BBC talent show Altogether Now, Michael will be flying the flag for Hartlepool and the UK as he belts out competition song, Bigger Than Us.

Speaking to the Mail last week, Michael said he thinks Eurovision will "fill the void" left by the X Factor, and act as an "antidote" for Brexit as the UK continues to face uncertainty about its future relationship with the EU.

As the singer continues to prepare to take to the stage, Mail readers have shared their messages of support for Michael.

Here are some of your messages of support from the Hartlepool Mail Facebook page:

Paula Coomer: "Good luck Michael, enjoy the moment."

Stephen Hanson: "Good luck Michael do Hartlepool proud."

Kevin Hufc Moore: "Good luck young man do Hartlepool proud."

Carol Docherty: "Love Eurovision and better still Michael Rice from my hometown of Hartlepool, representing the UK. Good luck Michael."

Alan Pinder: "Best of luck, do yourself, your family and your town proud."

Mark Trevena: "All the best in Tel Aviv, Michael. Make us proud."

Piper Voss: "Good luck mate."

Jason Anderson: "Good luck young man, bring it home."

The first semi-final will take place on May 14, with the second set for May 16. The Grand Final will take place on May 18 from 8pm. Forty-one countries will compete.